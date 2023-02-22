Portsmouth and Brighton dates as Strictly Come Dancing hits the road with The Professionals tour

A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.

Dates include May 26 at Portsmouth Guildhall 7.30pm and May 27 and 28 at the Brighton Centre.

A spokesman said: “This breath-taking show, featuring a ten-strong ensemble of dancers from the smash hit BBC One TV show Strictly Come Dancing, will open at Hull’s Bonus Arena on May 2 and then waltz its way around the UK before culminating at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on May 30. Tickets on sale from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.

“Audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from ten talented Strictly Professionals: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist Carlos Gu (who was also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; three-time Strictly finalist including 2022 Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly winner Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

“The 31-date tour, directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.”