Portsmouth Baroque Choir return to Chichester
Spokesman Christopher Clark said: “We’re returning to St Paul's Chichester because it has a wonderful acoustic and two organs, so this will be a rare opportunity to hear Vierne's Messe solennelle as conceived and premiered at St Sulpice, Paris in 1901 when Widor and the composer were the organists.
"Peter Gould and Richard Barnes will be the organists on this occasion.”
The concert begins at 7pm on Saturday, October 21 at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT. Tickets £12, £1 for students and U18 from 01329 310277 or inline via www.ticketsource.co.uk/baroquechoir
“Portsmouth Baroque Choir performs a wide repertoire of music from the late Renaissance period to works of contemporary composers, including several works which have been written especially for the choir
“We normally undertake four concerts each year: in October, a Christmas concert in December, at Easter-time, and in midsummer. Many works are performed unaccompanied, but we also regularly combine with small groups of orchestral instruments or early instruments when appropriate. Members of the choir are often used as soloists.
"Concerts are held regularly in Portsmouth and in the surrounding district, including visits to Chichester, Waterlooville and the Isle of Wight. We presently have about 30 members in the choir. New members are always welcome and are encouraged to come and try singing with us before auditioning for the choir. We rehearse at Buckland Community Centre on Monday evenings.”