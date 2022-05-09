Primal Scream announce intimate show in Hastings - how to get tickets

Primal Scream

The Fat Tuesday Team have teamed up with pubs The Marina Fountain and the Prince Albert to put the show on at the White Rock Theatre.

It will be followed by the band’s ten-date tour with begins at London’s Brockwell Park on May 28 and includes only one other date in the south-east – Alexandra Palace in London on July 16.

Screamadelica was released in 1991 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of the last 30 years.

It features songs such as Loaded, Come Together, Don’t Fight It Feel It and Movin’ On Up. It won the first ever Mercury Music Prize in 1992 and has, to date, sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Fat Tuesday, now in its 12th year, is a five-day event, which coincides with the New Orleans’ Mardi gras every February.

Organiser Adam Daly said: “After two years with little or no live events it is great to be able to bounce back with such a prestigious show, which highlights our intent for the future. With so many other events sadly not surviving the pandemic we are grateful to have such a strong community spirit that has kept us so positive and hopeful”.

The two pubs, owned separately by life-long friends Rupert Walton and Matt Tassell-Dawson, approached Fat Tuesday with the hope of bringing Primal Scream to Hastings. They said achieving this event will well and truly put a tick on their bucket list.

The two, who grew up in Hastings, said they couldn’t be happier to be a part of “what will be a once in a lifetime evening in Hastings.”

Tickets are £35 from https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-primal-scream-hastings-2022

