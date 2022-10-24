Warhorse from AEW (American wrestling company)

A spokesman said: “The action-packed show will be full of excitement with grappling fans attending get to see a 15ft high steel cage match main event. The unique first of its kind match has never been seen in the Sussex area before. The ring will be surrounded by the 15ft high spectacle with contestants able to win the match by exiting the cage. The anything-goes no-rules contest is guaranteed to keep all spectators on the edge of their seats with thrills and excitement. This is the only show within a 100-mile radius you can get to witness such an event.

“Among the stars set to appear is Warhorse. Direct from American wrestling company AEW the international star from the other side of the Atlantic heads straight into the main event cage match aiming to become the new Kapow Heroweight champion challenging Lookachu, Kelly Sixx and Prince of Mumbai in a four-way showdown.

“Other stars set to appear are Armageddon-Twitch, Blitz and Onslaught who are rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling rankings plus British wrestling Veteran Kris Kay, Mountain Stew and the current young wrestler of the year Billy Whizz. With this being the final show in Crawley of 2022 it is set to be an event not to be missed. Come and witness the only steel cage match at the K2! Doors open at 6.30pm with first bell at 7pm. Tickets available at kapowwrestling.co.uk or on the door.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad