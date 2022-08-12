Re-imagining Michael Caine classic for 21st century

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Watkins

Many people will remember the Michael Caine film (showing preceding this event, Sunday, August 21, 10:30 – Studio), but as James points out, you don’t stop with Kean’s Hamlet or Gielgud’s. And the film, after all, was a very long time ago.

“It was quite a long road making it,” James said. “We started talking about it at least six years ago, probably more. The original book and the film were very beloved and I am big fan of both of them. We wanted to treat them with respect, always knowing that we were treading on hallowed ground. Of course you will always get people saying ‘Well, it's not Michael Caine, is it?’ and of course it is not, but you have to remember that the film goes back a long time (1965) and there are lots of people who won't have seen it or don't remember having seen it or who maybe misremember it. But you have also got to remember that the film was made in a particular way which was brilliant but there's actually another side to the book. They made it just in the UK, in London on a low budget but the actual book goes to Beirut and an atoll in the South Pacific. The book really does go much further than the film did and we were able to explore that and to extend that over the six hours of the series.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The six hours of the series also meant that we were able to explore the characters and develop them in a different way perhaps and also of course we are in a different era. We've got more opportunities for more balance, perhaps to explore the women characters in a way that they just didn't back then. Obviously you are not wanting to impose 2022 on it all but you can actually do things slightly differently and what I do think is interesting is when you think back to the book, the book was the beginning of the world that we know now, just as that world was starting.”

Most Popular