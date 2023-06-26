Recorders large and small, The Chantry Quire and art that cares - at the Festival of Chichester

On Sunday, July 9 at 3.30pm at Boxgrove Priory Church, PO18 0ED, they are offering Music Divine: The Unicorn’s Grace & other stories. Tickets £10, children free, available at the door or from the Festival of Chichester box office on 01243 816525 or [email protected]

Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia vice chairman Jean Campbell said: “Chichester born-and-bred Helen Hooker, one of the finest UK recorder players and conductors, has assumed the role of music director with Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia. Helen has been associated with HRS since its early days in the 1990s and the orchestra is delighted with her appointment which follows the retirement of Christopher Burgess, founder of the orchestra.

“HRS features eight different sizes of recorder, from the six-inch sopranino to the seven-ft sub contrabass, giving a truly symphonic sound. The repertoire for a recorder orchestra is huge: from early to modern, and HRS likes to show it off! To anyone only familiar with descant and treble recorders, it comes as a revelation to hear the full range of instruments and their marvellous sound. The programme, called Music Divine, includes a celebratory march by a well-known composer who had holiday homes just a few miles from Chichester, and also a suite of sea songs and shanties. There’ll be music by early English composers Jeremiah Clarke, Henry Purcell and Thomas Tomkins to charm you and modern music that might make you think of Spain and also an evocative suite about the mythological unicorn. And if you call for an encore, we’ll send you home for tea with a foot-tapping tune!”

Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia: Jean Campbell on contrabass

Also coming up at the Festival of Chichester, The Chantry Quire presents Songs of Love at Champs Hill on Saturday, July 1. Spokeswoman Carol Frogley said: “The Chantry Quire presents a wonderful selection of music based on the theme of love, featuring music from Brahms, Schubert, Vaughan Williams and Britten, as well as a collection of love songs by Charles Paterson. The concert is accompanied on the piano by James Sherlock and directed by Peter Allwood. The Champs Hill gardens are open for picnics from 5pm, and the ticket includes pre-concert refreshments.”

Chantry Quire was formed in Chichester by Christopher Larley in 1999, with the twin aims of helping young local singers to gain experience and promoting new music.

Also coming up at the Festival of Chichester is an exhibition promising “art that cares for our world.” A spokesman said: “It’s dazzled the Houses of Parliament and California’s Museum of Science & Curiosity, among other places, and now the Loving Earth Exhibition brings hope and challenge to Chichester, at the Friends Meeting House. This collection of textile panels – inspired by the creators’ love of the natural world and concerns for its ongoing protection – invites visitor response in words or crafts, including a free workshop on July 2. Each vibrant image is accompanied by a brief explanation by its maker.”

Until July 9, Weds, Thurs and Sunday afternoons, Saturdays 10am-2pm, free entry.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​