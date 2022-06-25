Reece Shearsmith in Chichester: “It is just hilarious.”

Reece Shearsmith - Photo by Manuel Harlan

But now for something completely different…

His first stage role post-pandemic is The Unfriend, a new play by Steven Moffat and directed by Mark Gatiss in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre, running from May 21-July 9. The piece was originally planned for the 2020 season that never was; Reece is delighted that it is now happening.

“We were so looking forward to it. We had had the poster done and we'd all come together and then we were plunged into the Covid pandemic and the existential crisis the theatre was then drawn into. It was like will we ever be able to do this thing again? You just couldn't imagine it happening. I was alright in a way because we were filming Inside Number Nine series six... but then we had to stop that, but Steve and I were able to continue writing new material. We didn't write actually together for the first time which was really strange but at least we were able to do it.”

And now at last comes The Unfriend – a play based on something that really did happen to friends of Steven’s.

After twenty years of marriage, Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise as a break from their annoying teenagers. Peter can’t resist exchanging views on Donald Trump with an American fellow passenger. There’s something slightly unsettling about the eagerly friendly Elsa Jean Krakowski – but there’s no point in rocking the boat when you’re about to get off it. Back home, an email arrives from Elsa, followed by Elsa herself. And when Debbie googles their house guest and turns up some hair-raising evidence, their good nature is challenged as never before…