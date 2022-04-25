REEF play Brighton - here's how to get your tickets

REEF will be hitting the road for string of UK tour dates in April 2022 including April 28 at Brighton’s Chalk and April 29 at Southampton’s Engine Rooms.

By Phil Hewitt
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:54 am
REEF

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “Reef have always been hailed as one of the UK’s best and most respected and prolific live acts, fronted by Vocalist Gary Stringer, bassist Jack Beasant and Jesse Wood on guitar (replacing original guitarist Kenwyn House in 2014). Since forming in 1993 the band have released five studio albums and sold an excess of 3 Million albums worldwide, with each of their releases reaching Top 40 in the UK.

“Since then, the band have continued to go from strength to strength smashing the UK Charts racking up listeners. The bands last release Revelation on Ear Records also produced by George Drakoulias propelled the band back into the Charts in 2018 receiving some of the best reviews of the bands career while also seeing the band appear on some of the Nation's biggest and Best TV and Radio shows including BBC1s, the One Show.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“But where the group really shine is through their unmatchable performances. Whether they are headlining Hammersmith Apollo or playing at the likes of Glastonbury Festival the band are a force to reckoned with and a must for any festival.

“This spring sees Reef back where they belong performing at some of the biggest and best venues in the UK, as they embark on a string of live dates set to take place in April 2022.

“Alongside this, the band have also been busy writing and recording a brand-new album which is set to dazzle both new listeners, and those who have been there from the very beginning. With an unmatchable stage presence, and relentless determination, exciting times lie ahead for the nation’s finest rock band.”

https://chalkvenue.com/live/reef

Have you read: The Taxidermist's Daughter: This is the verdict of the arts critics of the national press

Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way

Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician

Have you read: The Art of Chichester: 60 Years of Creativity - major new exhibition

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022

A book about loss and hope

A remarkable tale of recovery from a rare form of cancer

New book inspired by days out with the family

Southampton