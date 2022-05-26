Reliving the 1970s at the Brighton Fringe

“In this time of soaring oil costs, tight global tensions, women's reproductive rights under pressure, Northern Ireland back in the headlines, talent shows, the EEC in the balance, the environment battling to survive, new diseases afoot and renewed nuclear threats, who would have thought that a show that deftly delves into the decade that most echoes our own times could actually be a way to see our current world through a lens that is both hilarious and chilling by turns? How is it possible to witness Mr Benn changing into a space man, fans mourn the break-up of the Beatles, Apollo 13 astronauts fight for their lives, Ian Paisley call for ‘No Surrender’, Greenpeace being founded, decimalisation confusing the nation, the first New York Gay Pride Parade, the Munich Olympic village hostages, those Brentford Nylons adverts, the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War, miners at the picket line, Ted Heath call for a three-day week, Hughie Green introduce Opportunity Knocks, beachgoers in the ’76 drought, the Sex Pistols drawn at dawn and many more moments?