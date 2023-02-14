Musical director Graham Jones is thrilled at the prospect after an excellent first round: “We had 36 entries in all (across adult and junior) and we had 32 that made it in person. It is the highest level of attendance of we've ever had and we go back to 1988. It was very reassuring. It gives all of us judges a shot in the arm particularly after the pandemic, plus the fact that they're all of such an incredibly high standard and were maybe showing even more to determination than ever. We do have big expectations of them but there's a sense now that this is where the competition starts for real. Given that they were such wonderfully talented young people the judges had to look beyond technique which was a given. We had to start looking at other things. It was summed up really when we thought about what we felt about the winner of the junior prize. The words that came to mind were commitment and musical intelligence and playing with authority and also playing the part which really matters but also a sense of ensemble in the way that they work with their accompanist which gives you an idea of the way that they will work with an orchestra. In the junior section the winner was James Marshall who is 16 years old. His grandparents live in Eastbourne and the family live in Kingston upon Thames. He is from the Menuhin School and he's been there since he was six and he is now year 11. He is a GCSE candidate this year and he is what we call an all-round musician. He plays other instruments. He studies piano and viola and he enjoys singing and he is also a composer.”