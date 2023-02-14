Established in 1988 as a result of the 11th Duke of Devonshire’s generosity, the competition gives the winner the opportunity of performing a concerto with the ESO. In the first round, competitors present a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their own choice. In the final, competitors present a 20-minute performance of two contrasting concerto movements (open to the public, £12 entry on the door; £10 for ESO Friends; tea is provided while the judges decide). Competing on the day will be Emma Baird – violin; Jessica Ellis – oboe; Alex Ho – flute; Cyrus Lam – flute; and Aisha Palmer – harp. While the judges decide, James Marshall (winner of the junior section) will play.
Musical director Graham Jones is thrilled at the prospect after an excellent first round: “We had 36 entries in all (across adult and junior) and we had 32 that made it in person. It is the highest level of attendance of we've ever had and we go back to 1988. It was very reassuring. It gives all of us judges a shot in the arm particularly after the pandemic, plus the fact that they're all of such an incredibly high standard and were maybe showing even more to determination than ever. We do have big expectations of them but there's a sense now that this is where the competition starts for real. Given that they were such wonderfully talented young people the judges had to look beyond technique which was a given. We had to start looking at other things. It was summed up really when we thought about what we felt about the winner of the junior prize. The words that came to mind were commitment and musical intelligence and playing with authority and also playing the part which really matters but also a sense of ensemble in the way that they work with their accompanist which gives you an idea of the way that they will work with an orchestra. In the junior section the winner was James Marshall who is 16 years old. His grandparents live in Eastbourne and the family live in Kingston upon Thames. He is from the Menuhin School and he's been there since he was six and he is now year 11. He is a GCSE candidate this year and he is what we call an all-round musician. He plays other instruments. He studies piano and viola and he enjoys singing and he is also a composer.”
As for the adults, the age range goes up to 23: “That's the cut-off because we wanted to include the postgraduates as well and give them a chance. We had five finalists that we decided to put through which is our usual number. There was an increase in entries in woodwind this year which is great for us because it gives great variety. If anything we were slightly down still on piano entries which we were last time which is strange as the piano is the most common instrument for concertos as the instrument best able to stand up against an orchestra. But we were just delighted that we had such a hugely high standard of entries and the judges were unanimous in the people that we put through.”