Remembering the First World War dead of West Wittering

Richard Handford

Lest We Forget will be the Players’ first production for more than two years.

It comes perfectly timed to mark the centenary of their home venue, the West Wittering Memorial Hall.

The piece commemorates the lives of the Fallen as engraved on the wall of the hall. Also included will be readings and poetry and music of the era.

It has been written and compiled by Richard Handford with additional research by Major Mick Stanley, with performances from March 30 to April 2.

As Richard says: “It is more than two years since our last production which was going to have been two comedies but we have managed to keep going. When we were able to meet socially, we did so but sadly most of the time we were dormant. It was OK. We’re not professionals. It was not like our livelihood was threatened by the lockdowns but it was frustrating all the same.”

But now they are set to come back strongly with a piece honouring the great sacrifices West Wittering made during the First World War.

“The starting point for this was that the Memorial Hall committee approached the Players and said they wanted to mark the centenary of the opening of the Memorial Hall which was funded and built as a result of the First World War.

“The hall was to remember the people from West Wittering who died and it opened in 1922.

“The Memorial Hall is having a whole raft of different activities throughout the year and we are going to be launching that at the end of March with this production. Events will go right the way through until October.

“The Memorial Hall committee originally asked if we could put on a production that either was written during the First World War or was set around 1922.

“When I got to hear of it, I thought we could do a lot better than that and honour the 19 men from West Wittering who died during the First World War. That would have been a huge number. I would guess that during the First World War the population would have been something like 600 at the time.

“I start with the first recruits in 1914 joining up and mentioning the two from West Wittering that were in the Royal Navy that died in 1914 and then the story is told year by year of what happened in the First World War with extracts from reminiscences from people and a couple of extracts of poetry.”

The men who died will be remembered: “Fortunately I’ve got a friend and neighbour called Major Mick Stanley who did the research. He saw the names of the men and thought ‘I don’t know anything about these men and I’d better find out.’ Independently I was thinking of doing something and then I realised that Mick was able to do most of the research that I needed and so I have borrowed his research for the production.”

