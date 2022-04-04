REVIEW: Angmering Chorale offer "emotional and disciplined approach" in Arundel

The soloists - Angmering Chorale

The Angmering Chorale have once again presented their emotional and disciplined approach to great choral works, performing Mozart’s ‘Solemn Vespers’ and Goodall’s ‘Invictus: A Passion’ on Saturday 19th March.

In the majestic atmosphere of Arundel Cathedral, the choir, accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun, demonstrated their experienced versatility through the works chosen. Ably led by their conductor, George Jones, the Chorale showed little sign that this was only their second concert after their long, pandemic-enforced break.

The concert began with the ‘Solemn Vespers’, which was Mozart’s final choral work composed for Salzburg Cathedral. Despite the title, the piece is anything but solemn, with Musical Director George Jones expertly encouraging the choir to express the joy within the work.

As expected, the two professional soloists, Anita Watson and Mark Wilde, were a pleasure to listen to and were also accompanied by two soloists from the Chorale itself. Mark Kendall and Michelle Woodward more than held their own, with particular congratulations going to Michelle for an impressive solo debut.

‘Invictus: A Passion’, a fascinating choral retelling of Jesus’ approach to the cross, made up the second half. Goodall used the piece as an opportunity to explore the role of women in the Passion, including many texts by female poets.

Acknowledged during the concert was the work’s relevance to the current war in Ukraine. Emotions ran high amongst both the choir and the audience during the 2nd Movement, Lamentation, which contains the forceful words of William Wilberforce, “You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know”.

Other poignant moments included the expertly crafted soprano solo during The Song of Mary Magdalene, and the setting of Henley’s Invictus. This movement really demonstrated the quality of the Bass and Tenor section of the choir, with their impassioned declaration “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul” moving the entire audience.

The Angmering Chorale’s next concert is at The Angmering School on Saturday 25th June at 7.30pm, when they will be singing the ‘Symphonic Adiemus ‘by Karl Jenkins, their patron, alongside songs from British musicals.

If you’d like to improve your own singing by joining the choir, new members are always welcome. Rehearsals for the next concert will be at the Angmering Community Centre on Thursday evenings during term time, starting at 7.30pm.

Emma Hattersley

