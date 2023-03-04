Review: Armida String Quartet in Chichester show "remarkable tightness and precision"

The young but highly experienced Armida String Quartet gripped and transported its audience with the third string quartets of Schumann and Brahms, flanking the UK premiere of the Second String Quartet by the Serbian composer Marko Nikodijevic. Named after an opera by Haydn, the German Armida Quartet showed a remarkable tightness and precision while interpreting the subtle emotional style and the stretching of form in the Schumann and Brahms and were entirely at home in Nikodijevic’s sternly modern work.