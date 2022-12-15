Review by Andrew B Storey

Burgess Hill Choral Society

I had a splendid evening on Saturday 3rd December in St. Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill attending Burgess Choral Society’s Christmas Concert under their charismatic conductor Michael Stefan Wood. Four superb soloists took part – Emilia Bertolini (soprano), Maya Wheeler-Colwell (mezzo-soprano), Samuel Kibble (tenor) and Daniel Vening (bass). Orchestral support was provided by the Sussex Mozart players under Richard Sutcliffe with continuo Neil Matthews.

In this uplifting concert the soloists sang with poetic lyricism throughout. The choir was well-balanced between the parts and I noticed the amount of eye contact between choir and conductor. Impressive. Indeed some of the finest singing occurred during the quietest moments which showed the level of care taken in rehearsals and the performance itself.

Music included Vaughan Williams’ “No Sad Thought His Soul Affright” from his Christmas Cantata Hodie followed by Shchedryk – Carol of the Bells sung in Ukrainian and English. Part 1 of the programme ended with Schubert’s Mass in G during which there were many thrilling moments: the Gloria and Sanctus movements will remain in the memory.

Part 2 included Vivaldi’s Double Concerto in D for two oboes and orchestra. The oboes (played with virtuosity by Clare Worth and David Hollingum) were placed well apart, increasing the effect of a dialogue between the two instruments.

There was a beautiful rendition of Buxtehude's In Dulci Jubilo and the choir’s ability to sing a cappella was shown in a number of pieces including Tavener’s The Lamb. The evening closed with an exceptionally spirited performance of Vivaldi’s evergreen Gloria which was light, airy, fast-paced where necessary and sung with rhythmic precision and obvious enjoyment by the choir and soloists (I loved their trills in the “Laudamus te”) and again ably supported by the Mozart Players.

This was one of the most uplifting Christmas Concerts I have attended in many years and the Choral Society should be well pleased! Their next concert is on Saturday 22nd April 2023, also at St. Andrew’s and will include Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle. I can’t wait!