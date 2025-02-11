REVIEW: Craig David plays Brighton to the delight of thousands of fans

As I looked at Craig David up on stage at the Brighton Centre on Saturday night, he still looked as cool as ever.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been 23 years since his critically acclaimed album 'Born To Do It' changed his life, and all these years later he’s still making hit records and bringing in a new generation of fans.

But, more importantly, at the age of 43 he’s the same age as me, meaning if Craig is still riding high then maybe I’m not past it either. Result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was there for Craig’s heyday, when garage and R&B were taking over from the Brit Pop era, and I was very much there for it. I remember working in a clothes shop and being sent cassette tapes to play on the shop floor in the early 2000s and Craig featured heavily on most of them.

Craig David performed at the Brighton Centre as part of his Commitment tour

That sound instantly takes me back to the post-Millennium period, and so his gig in Brighton gave me a heavy dose of happy nostalgia. The second he played hits like Fill Me In, Walking Away, Rise & Fall and the iconic 7 Days, I was straight onto my feet, along with most of the rest of the crowd.

He also featured new tracks like SOS, which were received just as well by the buoyant weekend audience.

Ending the show with his TS5 DJ set showed just how multi-talented and versatile he is. No wonder he’s been delighting audiences for more than two decades.

I hope he’ll be back soon. For more details about his tour, see https://craigdavid.com/

For details of all future Brighton Centre shows, see https://brightoncentre.co.uk/