REVIEW: The Great Escaper - Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson sparkle in heartwarming movie filmed in Sussex

Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson sparkle as wartime sweethearts in their twilight years in Oliver Parker's new film, The Great Escaper.
By Michael Mackenzie
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Caine plays World War Two veteran Bernard Jordan who escapes from his Brighton care home to travel to France to take part in the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Jackson is on top form as his steely, spirited and supportive wife Irene, who encourages him to undertake the adventure.

Screenwriter William Ivory has produced a script full of tender warmth, humour and poignancy which is based on the true story of 89-year-old Jordan who made this journey in 2014.

    The effective use of flashback gives the film great emotional resonance as we watch the early romance and passion of the couple unfold against a backdrop of meticulous period details.

    The film does not shy away from the brutality of battle and scenes on the frontline are truly shocking.

    Shot in Hastings and Camber, the cinematography is stunning. With an excellent supporting cast, there are moving scenes between Caine and John Standing, who plays a former fighter pilot wrestling his own demons.

    Danielle Vitalis brings youthful vibrancy to the role of a care worker whose cross-generational connection with Jackson's Irene adds a powerful humanity to the film.

    A rewarding and heartwarming experience with tour de force performances from actors at the very top of their game.

    The Great Escaper opens in cinemas on October 6th 2023.

