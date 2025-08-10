Review: The Take That Experience at the Hawth
Once again the Parkwood group have booked a new and exciting show at their Crawley theatre, The Hawth.
The show opened with just the three current member's personas, straight into the hit Greatest Day.
From the moment they stepped onto the stage the audience were thrilled with a full energy dance performance, interacting with the audience as they went walkabout and passing cheeky comments on the way.
Then they introduced "Robbie" , the crowd went wild.
After the short interval, all five members returned to the stage with a full on high energy performance, working their way through the original bands hit list and ending with Never Forget.
Well we are definitely not going to forget this group of talented fit lads!
