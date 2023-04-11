Richard Leach’s Street Band are Steyning jazz guests

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “With Easter remaining a movable feast, it has chosen to fall this year on the first weekend of April, requiring Richard Leach’s Street Band to perform at the club on Saturday, April 15, a week later than usual. The band will feature: Richard Leach, trombone; Tony Pipkin, cornet; Zoltan Sagi, clarinet and alto sax; Mark Challinor, banjo and ukulele; Nick Ward, drums and percussion; and Dave Deakin, sousaphone, all talented musicians whose playing will provide an incredible evening of jazz. The band’s infectious two-beat rhythm and style is helped along by the inclusion of a sousaphone in its line-u p, a manifestation gaining many followers and admirers at festivals and on the jazz club circuit. In his early years, Richard Leach embarked on five years of classical training before venturing on to London’s jazz scene playing alongside musicians like Humphrey Lyttelton, Terry Lightfoot, Johnny Dankworth and many more. He has gone from stre ngth to strength and today leads his own Richard Leach’s Street Band which he formed in 2012 when asked to provide a strolling traditional jazz ensemble to play at various music festivals. Richard is also involved in many exciting projects; one is Slide By Slide, the idea of fellow trombonist Kevin Grenfell: a trombone duo playing a diverse repertoire with the backing of a high-class rhythm section. Although involved in many musical activities, he still greatly enjoys freelancing with other bands, giving him the opportunity to play different styles of jazz.