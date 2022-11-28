Rising Hungarian piano star plays Lewes date

The Nicholas Yonge Society’s next concert on December 2 features Zoltán Fejérvarári.

Zoltán Fejérvári

A spokesman said: “Unusually, the next artist to appear in the Nicholas Yonge Society’s season is a piano soloist but Zoltán Fejérvarári is a rising star, not to be missed. The international artist’s life being what it is, on leaving Lewes he will be playing for Hungarian Radio on December 9 then in Daytona Beach, Florida on January 8!

“Winner of the Concours Musical International de Montréal, Zoltán Fejérvarári has appeared in recitals thoughout Europe and America at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall. His many recordings include individual CDs devoted to Janacek and Schumann. Proving his great versatility, his programme on December 2 will include works by Bach, Schubert, Ravel, Chopin and Schumann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next concert in the Nicholas Yonge Society’s 2022/23 season will be on January 27 featuring the Brompton String Quartet playing Haydn, Szymanowski and Peter Copley’s 3rd quartet.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner of the 2017 Concours Musical International de Montréal and recipient of the prestigious Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship in 2016, Zoltán Fejérvári has appeared in recitals throughout the Americas and Europe. His latest recording, Schumann, was released for the Atma Classique label in May 2020.