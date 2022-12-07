The Rowland Singers will be offering a double dose of festive cheer in Worthing.

Rowland Singers by KATE HENWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

On December 11 they will be in concert at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD at 3pm and on December 14 they will be in concert at Goring URC, Barrington Road, Goring, BN12 4EA at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “With face masks and social distancing finally banished in the summer, The Rowland Singers are back to full strength, ready to bring some festive cheer and warm the cockles of your heart with joyous singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Covid restrictions eased the choir were delighted to be able to return to their church hall rehearsal room in September at Goring United Reformed Church in Worthing. Having previously rehearsed in Covid times in the large church next door with windows and doors wide open the previous year, it is a delight to be back to some sort of normality.

Most Popular

“The 50-year-old mixed-voice choir remains as strong as ever with 65 members enjoying rehearsals and performing in c oncerts at Christmas, Easter and the s ummer, singing everything from Mozart to Queen. The choir will be conducted by musical director Helen Emery, with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay and guest cellist, 17-year-old Molly Cartmell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The programme will include a mix of well-known and much- loved Christmas carols with plenty of opportunity for the audience to join in with the community carol singing. The chosen charity for this year’s Christmas concerts is Turning Tides, a Worthing charity supporting the homeless.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children and can be purchased by phoning 07710 812592.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Christmas starts with the Rowland Singers! Come and share the love and joy. You can be sure of a warm welcome.

Our evening 2023 spring concerts will be held on March 30 at Offington Park Church and April 1 at Emmanuel URC. The performances will include Zadok The Priest, Faure’s Requiem and O Magnum Mysterium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad