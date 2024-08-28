The Friendship Singers are all set for the new term and they look forward to welcoming more women to the weekly rehearsals, as they begin preparations for their Christmas concert

​​The Friendship Singers are all set for the new term and they look forward to welcoming more women to the weekly rehearsals, as they begin preparations for their Christmas concert.

The choir meets on Wednesdays at St Andrew’s Church, Holmes Lane, Rustington, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with the first meeting of the new term being on September 11.

The group has a long history, originally starting with singing in unison and then evolving into singing in three parts, soprano, mezzo soprano and alto. The women sing a variety of music styles from ABBA, The Carpenters and songs from the musicals to well-known classical pieces and folk tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The July concert at Rustington Methodist Church hall featured songs like I Got Rhythm, Any Dream Will Do, Hushabye Mountain and Make You Feel My Love.

The choir enjoys getting the audience involved, so there was also a sing-along included, with Lionel Bart's music from Oliver.

The summer concert raised £500.20 for Safe in Sussex, a Ferring-based charity supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Margaret White said: "The concert was well supported and we were pleased that Kay Birch, fundraising and partnerships manager for Safe in Sussex, came and gave an insight into their work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with a knowledge of music who is interested in joining the choir should contact Margaret at [email protected].

The musical director/conductor is Terry Warren and Ann Waters is the pianist.

The Friendship Singers perform two main concerts a year, in the summer and at Christmas, and also sing at local charity events and care homes.