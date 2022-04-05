Saxophonist and composer Trish Clowes plays Hastings

Trish by Rose Hendry

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Clowes was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist from 2012-14, during which time she was commissioned to write for the BBC Concert Orchestra, a piece that won her a British Composer Award in 2015. She has recorded six critically acclaimed albums and has a seventh due for release in April.

“Clowes’s band My Iris – with Chris Montague on guitar, Ross Stanley on piano and organ and James Maddren on drums – represents the front rank of the contemporary UK jazz scene and has been hailed as the jazz of the future.

“Born in 1984, Clowes was raised in Shrewsbury before moving to London in 2003 to study at the Royal Academy of Music. She was later honoured as an associate of the Royal Academy of Music (2013). Clowes holds a PhD in musical composition, awarded by Birmingham City University (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire) in 2020. She teaches regularly at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

“Notable career performances include the Barbican, Toronto Jazz Festival, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Royal Festival Hall, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, Wigmore Hall (where she is currently an associate artist), Celtic Connections (with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra), Women in (e)motion Festival (Germany), National Opera House (Ireland) and Galway Jazz Festival. She has also appeared on BBC 2 Proms Extra and BBC Radio 3. Recent commissions include writing for the London Sinfonietta and BBC Radio 3.”

Tickets £10 on the door. Doors 7.45 for 8.30pm start.

