Saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi offers Hastings date

A year after his triumphant Jazz Hastings debut last February, American saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi will be back on stage at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade for Jazz Hastings February session, this time playing with pianist Jason Rebello (Tuesday, February 7).

Jerry Bergonzi

Jerry Bergonzi was introduced to the wider jazz world in the early 1970s. He recalls: “I had been playing on some avant-garde gigs in Boston with Dave Brubeck’s son Darius, who called me to be in a band that would open for Dave and then close concerts with Dave’s trio.

“This was the Two Generations of Brubeck Band, which I toured with for three years.

"Then, after a break, I did another three years as the saxophonist in Dave’s quartet.”

As Jazz Hastings spokesman Julian Norridge says: “Bergonzi’s complex, assertive tenor saxophone improvisations brought a more contemporary element into Brubeck’s established style.

“Between 1973 and 1981, Bergonzi recorded nine albums with Brubeck. He has also performed and recorded with other major stars such as Bill Evans, Paul Desmond, Dave Holland, Gerry Mulligan, Jack DeJohnette, Roy Haynes and many more.

“Michael Brecker, another legendary saxophonist who won 15 Grammy Awards, was once asked by an interviewer how it felt, at the peak of his powers and with the world at his feet, to be the king of the tenor saxophone. Brecker replied ‘I don’t know. You’d better ask Jerry Bergonzi.’

Joining him in Hastings is Jason Rebello.

“in the late 1980s classically-trained Jason was inspired by the likes of Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner to move into the world of jazz.

"In 1990 he produced his number one debut album A Clearer View, which was produced by Weather Report saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

“By the time he was 24 in 1993, Rebello already had three critically acclaimed albums under his belt. In 1998, Jason became Sting’s keyboard player, touring the world and recording with Sting’s band for six years. Through an introduction from Sting, he then met guitar legend Jeff Beck, who was looking for a new keyboard player.

"Jason spent the next six years touring and recording with Beck’s band while still finding time to work with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Pee Wee Ellis, Joss Stone and Madeleine Peyroux.

“In 2013, Jason decided he wanted to re-establish himself as a solo jazz artist, He has since released several critically acclaimed albums, one of which Held (2016) won best new CD in the British Jazz Awards.”

Julian added: “The pair will be joined for this session by much in demand bass player Mark Hodgson and Irish drummer Stephen Keogh.

