Saxophonist Xhosa Cole returns to Hastings

Saxophonist Xhosa Cole will be making a welcome return to Jazz Hastings on Tuesday, March 14 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

“And this time he’ll be appearing with a special guest, a bona fide New York tap dancer,” says spokesman Julian Norridge.

“Xhosa recently featured as the cover star of a Guardian article about the six brilliant young musicians who are transforming the UK Jazz scene. He first came to prominence as the BBC Young Jazz Musician in 2018. Since then he has received the Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best New comer in 2020 and was named as Jazz FM’s Breakthrough Act of the Year . At just 26, he has already performed twice at the BBC Proms.

“For this session he’ll be appearing with his latest quartet, who are all Birmingham-based. They feature composer and improviser Steve Saunders on guitar, Josh Vadiveloo on double bass and Nathan England Jones on drums. Together they have performed at such prestigious venues as Ronnie Scott’s, the Pizza Express Jazz Club in Soho and both the Manchester and Edinburgh Jazz Festivals.

“For Jazz Hastings they’ll be performing their new project Rhythm-a-ting, in which they explore contemporary arrangements of the music of Thelonious Monk. Energetic and filled with humour, the y are trying to reconnect jazz with tap-dance with the help of Harlem-based singer and dancer Liberty Styles. It’s perfect music for the live setting.

