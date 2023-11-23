BREAKING

Seaview Carol Concert takes place on December 2

Seaview will be holding their annual fundraising Carol Concert at St John the Evangelist Church, Brittany Road, St Leonards-on-Sea.
By Elaine PartingtonContributor
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Seaview Carol Concert, St Leonards-on-Sea 2 December 2023
Seaview Carol Concert, St Leonards-on-Sea 2 December 2023

It is a joyous inclusive event, hot drinks, and Christmas treats will be served at the end, we welcome your support on the night.

What Seaview does

Every year, hundreds of vulnerable people’s lives are improved with the support and assistance provided by Seaview Project’s staff and volunteers.

    We offer a range of services that work in a true spirit of support and collaboration to make a holistic experience for everyone who uses our services.

    The Seaview wellbeing Centre is open weekdays 10am to 4pm.