Seaview Carol Concert takes place on December 2
Seaview will be holding their annual fundraising Carol Concert at St John the Evangelist Church, Brittany Road, St Leonards-on-Sea.
It is a joyous inclusive event, hot drinks, and Christmas treats will be served at the end, we welcome your support on the night.
What Seaview does
Every year, hundreds of vulnerable people’s lives are improved with the support and assistance provided by Seaview Project’s staff and volunteers.
We offer a range of services that work in a true spirit of support and collaboration to make a holistic experience for everyone who uses our services.
The Seaview wellbeing Centre is open weekdays 10am to 4pm.