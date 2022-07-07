Seeking youngsters for Shoreham's big pantomime

Tom Beard

Producer and writer Tom Beard said: “We are seeking talented performers, both girls and boys (must be aged between seven and 14 years) to join The Ropetackle pantomime company. Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential. To register, fill in the online form in the link: https://form.jotform.com/221382293154352

“Arrive from 10.30am for registration. Final registration will be at 11am. Audition will last approx an hour and a half. All selected children must be available for all show performances. Details of performances can be found on the theatre website.

“All candidates should wear comfortable and suitable shoes and clothing and be prepared to dance on their own. We look forward to seeing you there! Please note that children remain the responsibility of parents during this time who are welcome to stay in the cafeteria area for the duration of the audition.

“For more details about the show, see our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/shorehampanto.”