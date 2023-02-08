Selsey Folk success plus The Jeremiahs in Chidham

Selsey Folk & Music Club has enjoyed a special eighth anniversary celebration at The Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey.

The Jeremiahs

John Bradley and Julian Lindsey Clark, co hosts for the whole eight years, warmly welcomed a variety of acts, as well as supporters who were happy just to sit and listen and enjoy the unique atmosphere of live music at the club.

Julian said: “Paul Johnson, from Liphook, arrived with his banjo and regaled the audience with his folk songs.

"Paul is on a mission to perform at every one of about 70 folk clubs and open mic night venues, within a 50-mile radius of Liphook. Selsey Folk & Music Club was number 41 on his list.

"Local music teacher and very talented folk singer Geraldine Allchurch gave the evening a special touch as always with her traditional folk songs. Another interesting act is the accordion playing of Laurie Tubb who travels over to Selsey from Littlehampton in all weathers. Showing the versatile nature of the club, the session was rounded off with Buddy Holly's Peggy Sue.”

Julian and John welcome any genre of music at the club and invite newcomers to the next session on Wednesday, February 15 at 6.30pm for 7pm start, £3 entry. Raffle and pay bar open at The Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey: “Sing, play or just listen. Everyone is very welcome. Just roll up.”

WemsFest's first show of 2023 at Chidham Village Hall is heading for a sell-out. The Jeremiahs is a four-piece folk band that comprises three Irish-born musicians and one from France.

Until now the majority of their touring has been in mainland Europe and North America, but supported by Culture Ireland they are now touring the UK for the first time and they play Chidham on Wednesday, February 15.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “The band has been on our wish-list for several years but their availability, and our venue availability have never aligned at the same time.

"Their mix of traditional and contemporary tunes and songs, gathered not just from Ireland but from the Celtic diaspora, has marked them out as being well above the normal run of Irish bands.

