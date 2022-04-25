Seven Drunken Nights in Eastbourne - here's how to get tickets

Seven Drunken Nights

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The show brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons The Dubliners. Telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan. This talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group to life – a performance that will have you singing and clapping along to such classics as The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band, The Irish Rover, Molly Malone, Finnegan’s Wake, McAlpines Fusileers, Raglan Road and of course The Seven Drunken Nights.

“This celebration of the music of The Dubliners is a celebration of Irish music itself and a guaranteed evening of music, humour and craic.

“The spirit of the Emerald Isle is celebrated in this joyous show. This isn’t a sham rock show, it’s presented by a band of pure talented musicians who love what they do and do it so well! You’ll be transported to the perfect Irish pub as this wonderfully warm and nostalgic production brings the iconic sound of the Dubliners back.

“With support from Tourism Ireland this new production celebrates Irelands rich cultural history through authentic music and unmistakable atmosphere. O’Donoghue’s Pub beckons, will you answer the call?

“This tour will be the fifth anniversary for the team, who every year have made the show bigger and better. Featuring some of Irelands most talented musicians and singers and storytellers, this is one date you will not want to miss.”

Tickets priced at £26.50; to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

