Shooting star aiming for wrestling glory in Peacehaven

The 22-year-old star of the ring climbs through the ropes at the Meridian Centre on Saturday night (March 23) to challenge for the Premier Wrestling Federation welterweight title, one of the most prestigious championships in British wrestling.

Cameron, as he is just known to grappling fans, faces Barry Cooper, one of the UK’s most experienced wrestlers, in a long-awaited return clash with the PWF belt up for grabs.

Cooper, the longest reigning champion in PWF history, is a veteran of more than 300 contests, and although the Brighton taxi driver is hugely popular with ringsiders, Cameron is likely to have the home crowd on his side as he bids for a repeat of his shock win in a non-title bout on the last Peacehaven show in October.

Cameron is wrestling for the title on Saturday

“It will be a big night for me, the biggest of my career, and all my family and friends will be there in the audience to support me,” explained Cameron, who attended Peacehaven Community School, literally a stone’s throw across the road from the Meridian hall.

Cameron, who trains three times a week, has shot up the rankings since making his professional debut against Jordon Breaks, now recognised as one of the top names in the grappling game, on a Premier Promotions show 18 months ago, and no-one is writing him off from causing another upset.

So can the young Peacehaven travel agent book himself a place in PWF history on Saturday night?

The show, which starts at 7.30, will also feature a tag-team knockout tournament with an over the top rope finish, including “The Mighty Oak” James Kenna, winner of the October rumble, two more local wrestlers, Isaac Freyda and P. J. Reeves, and notorious tagsters the Storm Boyz.