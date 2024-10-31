Shoreham date for Irish star Eleanor McEvoy

Fresh from her sold-out tours in Ireland, Australia and Germany, the celebrated Irish singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy will play a date at The Ropetackle in Shoreham on 15th November as part of her extensive UK tour throughout November.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from her sold-out tours in Ireland, Australia and Germany, the celebrated Irish singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy will play a date at The Ropetackle in Shoreham on 15th November as part of her extensive UK tour throughout November.

Most Popular

McEvoy, the composer and producer of the iconic song A Woman’s Heart - the title track of the biggest-selling Irish album in Irish history, which recent feature in the hit TV series Derry Girls, further cementing its status as a beloved anthem - will delight audiences with a captivating, 30-year career-spanning set, including songs from her recent releases ‘South Anne Street’ and ‘Scarlet Angels’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McEvoy’s blend of folk, rock, and jazz has won her fans worldwide during career, with her performances renowned for their intimacy, emotional depth and evocative lyrics. Delivered with McEvoy’s intoxicatingly warm, soulful voice, she never fails to bring a fresh yet familiar experience to each venue.

Irish star Eleanor McEvoy

The star’s 21-date tour will begin at London’s Irish Cultural Centre on 8th November, and includes dates at Cardiff’s Acapela and Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms along the way, before ending at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Music Room on 1st December.

A must-see for music lovers across the UK, McEvoy will bring the richness of her artistry to these intimate venues, where her poignant storytelling and masterful musicianship can truly shine.

Whether revisiting the heart-wrenching melodies of A Woman’s Heart or introducing her latest material, this tour will be a testament to McEvoy’s enduring talent and connection with audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When not touring, McEvoy plays an active role in cultural life in Ireland. In May 2017 she was elected as Chairman of IMRO the Irish Music Rights Organisation and, more recently, was appointed by the Irish Minister of Arts taskforce for the recovery of the Irish music industry post-Covid.

Tickets to see Eleanor McEvoy at The Ropetackle in Shoreham on 15th November are available from the venue and via eleanormcevoy.com