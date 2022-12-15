Shoreham music festival returns with wintry vibe, bringing together live music and crafts

Shoreham's successful music festival of the summer is returning with a wintry vibe, bringing together live music and craft activities on Coronation Green.

Moon & Stars Winterfest is being organised by Original Allstars Music and Over the Moon following the success of the inaugural Moon and Stars Community Festival in the summer.

It takes place on Coronation Green, off Shoreham High Street, on Saturday, December 17, from 12pm to 9pm and entry is free.

There will be a 'full to bursting' schedule of live music from local bands of all ages, stalls and activities and lots of good cheer.

Emily Phillips, director of Over the Moon, said: "You’ll be pleased to know that we’ll also have a bigger marquee than last time so there’ll be more room to come inside and be cosy."