Horsham Music Circle presents a showcase concert by three young musicians from Horsham who have gone on to study at some of the country’s prestigious music colleges (Saturday, March 11, 7.30pm in Causeway Barn).

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “We are delighted to see them return here as they set out on their respective careers.

“Rosie Sutton, piano, recently completed her masters at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. In 2020, Rosie participated in a virtual week at Chetham’s International Summer Piano School and had lessons with Gemma Beeson and Steven Osborne. She has worked closely with the Hallé youth ensembles, appearing at Bridgewater Hall, and participated in many projects such as repetiteur for opera productions, recital accompanist, and given masterclasses and workshops before securing the role of assistant orchestra manager with the Hallé Orchestra.

“Toril Azzalini-Machecler, percussion, is in his third year at the Royal College of Music. As well as reaching the Percussion Finals in the BBC Young Musician, Toril was the winner of the Sussex Young Musician competition 2020, prizewinner in his category in the Medici International Competition and also selected as one of the 12 young artists to participate in the prestigious 2021 World Percussion Group. .

“Will Duerden, double bass, won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music. He has led many Symphony and Philharmonic projects, working closely with conductors such as Sir Antonio Pappano, Sir Andrew Davis and Vasily Petrenko.

“The programme includes Debussy’s piano pieces Reflets dans l’eau’ from Images Book 1 and La Cathédrale Engloutie, works for vibraphone, cowbells, foot percussion and the outstanding work for solo marimba Merlin by Andrew Thomas, J C Bach Adagio and Bottesini’s Capriccio di Bravura for double bass.”