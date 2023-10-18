Silent film screening for The Hunchback of Notre Dame centenary in Worthing

The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust is offering The Hunchback of Notre Dame as its silent film offering this year.

Aaron Hawthorne (contributed pic)

Trust chairman Simon Field said: “Aaron Hawthorne is the organist and had a terrific reception last year for his rendering of Nosferatu. In fact, we had 260 people in, which is the best organ event ever during my tenure.”

This year’s performance – the silent film plus organ accompaniment – will be at The Assembly Hall, Worthing, on October 27, starting at 7pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01903 206206 or online from wtm.uk/whatson. The performance marks the film’s 100th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a masterpiece of silent cinema that has withstood the test of time. Released in 1923, the film has captivated audiences for a century with its striking visual style, compelling performances and powerful storytelling. It is a landmark of the silent era and a true cinematic treasure.

Most Popular

“Lon Chaney's haunting portrayal of Quasimodo, the bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his unrequited love for the beautiful Esmeralda is a timeless tale of love, loyalty and sacrifice.

"The film's dramatic climax set against the iconic backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral is a tour de force of silent cinema that continues to leave audiences spellbound. With its universal themes, unforgettable characters and breath-taking imagery, The Hunchback of Notre Dame remains a shining example of the power and beauty of silent film.

“The addition of a pipe organ accompaniment to a screening of The Hunchback of Notre Dame serves to enhance the overall experience. A live performance of improvised music adds an extra layer of emotional depth and engagement allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the film's world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pipe organ, with its rich and versatile tonal palette, is a perfect instrument to capture the film's many moods and themes, from the ominous and foreboding to the romantic and sentimental. The live performance of improvised music also allows for a unique and dynamic presentation of the film, one that is different from today's typical screening experiences. It is an exciting opportunity for viewers to witness the magic of live performance and the power of a live score to heighten the impact of a film. The instrument in the Assembly Hall is an authentic cinema organ such as might have been used to accompany silent films in their golden age.

“As an experienced and versatile organist, Aaron Hawthorne is well equipped to take on such an epic film as Hunchback. With years of experience performing in a variety of musical styles and genres, Aaron has developed a keen sense of musicality and improvisation that will complement the film's themes and emotions.