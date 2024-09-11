Sing your heart out with Burgess Hill Choral Society!

Come and join this leading choir for the opportunity to sing some of the greatest music ever written in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Burgess Hill Choral Society has an enviable record of presenting very popular concerts which receive highly positive reviews and we don’t need to read the research to know how good singing is for physical, social and mental wellbeing.

Our key objectives are to be an inclusive, uplifting choir which enables people to share in a love of singing and learn more about classical choral music. Over the last year we have performed Rutter’s Magnificat, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols and Haydn’s Creation. We also held a very successful Come and Sing Day in June when we focused on Handel’s Messiah. We now look forward to a new season of wonderful music including Saint Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio and Chilcott’s On Christmas Night which will be performed at our concert on December 7th in the beautiful setting of St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill.

There are a number of reasons to give serious consideration to joining Burgess Hill Choral Society. Our musical director, Michael Stefan Wood BEM, is very well known in the area and offers outstanding leadership with endless enthusiasm, supreme musicality and skill in enabling us to reach very high standards of performance. At the same time, he helps make our rehearsals a lot of fun. It is a fantastic experience to sing at our concerts which feature orchestral accompaniment and talented professional soloists.

The choir benefits from having many long-standing members who are experienced and skilled but we are also always keen to welcome new people too. With around 70 members we remain a flourishing choir. We pride ourselves on being a particularly friendly group and we are a non-audition choir. You would be very welcome to join us whether you’re an experienced singer – we have a number of professional singers amongst the membership – are returning to singing after a while, or would just like to find out more about singing this kind of music. You don’t necessarily need to be able to read music and we offer lots of support for our members including a mentor scheme and lots of online materials to help members practise at home. Our membership fees are competitive and we offer flexibility in our payment schemes.

Our new term begins on Monday September 16th and rehearsals take place from 7.30 to 9.45 pm at All Saints United Reformed Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS. If you’d like to know more or would like to join one of our open rehearsals in September, visit our website at www.burgesshillchoral.org , email [email protected] or phone 07522 493966.