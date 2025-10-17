Single mum builds best music school in Worthing after starting with a studio in her living room

A single mum who started her own vocal coaching business in her living room has celebrated success at the Quality Business Awards 2025, winning Best Music School in Worthing.

Rose Rhodes founded RRS Music Management & Vocal Coaching during lockdown and now runs the award-winning RRS Academy in Penfold Road and Southcourt Road.

The music school has been selected as the top performer in Worthing, with an average quality score greater than 95 per cent over the past 12 months. It achieved five stars in each of the four categories, satisfaction, reputation, service and quality.

Rose said: "I can't believe it. It's really the best job. There are 13 of us in total and we wouldn't be where we are without such a good team. They are truly loving and caring about their clients and students, and doing what they do.

"That's the best thing and it supports our strapline, music matters — and so do you. We truly believe that. To be recognised that we are doing something good is, just, wow.

"All our students and clients make our job very, very easy. Our goal has always been to help people find their voice, not just on stage but in life. Every student who walks through our doors deserves to feel seen, supported and inspired.”

Rose is a vocal coach and mental health advocate who has now won six industry awards in the past two years.

She turned her passion for music and wellbeing into purpose, starting the business in a small studio in her living room with the support of The King’s Trust Enterprise Programme.

With business training and determination, she created a safe and inclusive space for aspiring singers — prioritising mental health, confidence and creativity as much as vocal technique.

Over the past few years, Rose has seen her vision flourish, opening two new studios and four thriving brands, while building a team of coaches, managers and office staff.

Between 2022 and 2025, the academy expanded rapidly, welcoming hundreds of students and championing inclusivity and self-expression for all ages and abilities.

In recognition of her outstanding entrepreneurial journey and dedication to empowering others through music, Rose was named a finalist in The King’s Trust Enterprise Award 2024.

The music academy is inclusive and forward-thinking, dedicated to nurturing both vocal skill and personal wellbeing. Visit rrsagency.uk for more information.