Sitkovetsky Trio play Lewes date

“We have been together 16 or 17 years,” says Wu Qian. “Originally we were at the Menuhin Schoo together so we have known each other since before we were teenagers. We didn't start the trio then but we did a lot of chamber music together. It was a specialist music school and it's based on the model of the Moscow Conservatoire. You do all academic work but your life is surrounded by music and performance and practice and I was there from 13 to 18. And then we were all at the Royal Academy of Music together and the opportunity came up to play together and we thought ‘Well, we all know each other’ and it just immediately clicked. We had known each other since childhood and obviously we had had pretty much the same musical education so naturally we understood each other’s language and that's when we started. I suppose we were pretty good already and then we started winning awards and competitions and then we got an agent. I do think you have to be one of the best to sustain yourself but I do feel that we have some advantages. We are all three solo players as well as playing together in the group. Quite often when you have a piano trio you get three very famous soloists that play very well by themselves but maybe they are missing something when they play together but I do feel that we can do that, both sides of it.”