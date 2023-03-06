The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will reign over Theatre Royal Brighton this Christmas from Tuesday, December 19 2023 to Saturday, January 6 2024.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Thorne Theatre, and on a North American tour. Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide sold-out reign.

SIX is a double Tony Award winner for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. As well as winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show (2022 & 2023). It was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold, marking over 100,000 sales in the UK and was released on vinyl in 2022.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arraignments by Joe Beighton. Musical director Jennifer Deacon and UK musical supervisor Katy Richardson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

