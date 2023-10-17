Sleeping Beauty among the family shows coming up in Crawley

Sleeping Beauty (contributed pic)

Among the shows and events coming up are:

Mon, October 23-Friday, October 27, 10.30am-3.30pm, Studio: October Half Term Workshop: The Greatest Week! “Do you love The Greatest Showman?” says spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor. “Can't stop singing the songs? Just want to dance when you hear the music? Aged between eight and18? Then this is the week for you! Join us for a fun-filled week of singing, dancing and acting as we stage a Greatest Showman inspired performance for friends and family on Friday afternoon.”

Sat, October 28 1pm & 3pm, Studio: Sleeping Beauty ballet. “Let's All Dance return with this much-loved ballet for the whole family. Dazzling dancers, Tchaikovsky's sumptuous score and gorgeous costumes bring this glittering classical ballet to life. This shortened classic introduces children to the wonder and magic of live dance. Character and narrative-led stories engage children from start to finish and are loved by all ages. Photo opportunity with the dancers on stage after every show! Perfect for the whole family, especially two to 14 year-olds.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Mon, November 13-Sat, November 18, Theatre: Annie. “The smash-hit production of Annie comes to Crawley for one week only direct from London’s West End. This glorious revival stars Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood (Mon-Fri) and Jodie Prenger (Saturday) as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan. With its Tony award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love it.”

Fri, December 1, 11am & 1pm, Studio: A Christmas Wish. “It is Christmas Eve. Fern the Christmas Fairy and Eggnog the Elf are very excited! They play, dance and decorate their cosy little room. The next day they wake up to a bright Christmas morning. The best friends exchange gifts but something is missing, and they realise they have just one wish… to have a hug! This gorgeous little Christmas show from Let’s All Dance is perfect for very young audiences (nought to six) and their families. With lovely dancing, music and costumes, children will be enthralled by this magical festive tale of love and friendship.”

Sat, December 2, 11am, 1pm & 3pm, Studio: The Nutcracker. “With fabulous dancing, gorgeous costumes, crystal clear story-telling and sumptuous music from Let’s All Dance, this is the perfect Christmas show for the whole family. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through magical lands and meet the Mouse King, Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy in the beautiful Land of Sweets. Photo opportunity with dancers on stage after every performance.”