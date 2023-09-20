An “enchanting evening filled with captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics” is the promise behind the Songs for Shoreham concert coming up at Shoreham’s Ropetackle.

Songs for Shoreham: A Musical Celebration of Shoreham's Heritage will be at the venue on September 27 at 7.30pm and September 30 at 2pm.

Spokeswoman Anna Saville said: “Proudly presented by Ropetackle Arts Centre, this remarkable event is part of the Folk for All ACE-funded project and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Shoreham's rich heritage. We’ll take you on a musical journey through the history and essence of Shoreham, brought to life by the exceptional talents of songwriters and performers: Robb Johnson, Mike Reinstein, Reina James-Reinstein, Mervyn Wallis and the acclaimed Brighton-based folk ensemble, Bird in the Belly. This extraordinary collaboration of local celebrity songwriters will showcase their unique flair and personal touch, making this concert an experience like no other.

“Songs for Shoreham will transport you to the bustling airport, renowned film studios and the heart of Shoreham's identity – its port and river. These specially-written original songs delve deep into the stories that have shaped this beautiful town. What makes this event even more extraordinary is the involvement of esteemed Shoreham residents and incredibly talented local children who have all contributed to the creation of these remarkable songs.

"Robb Johnson will perform a heartwarming song created with local children from Swiss Gardens Primary School titled Shoreham, You Make Me Happy. Bird in the Belly draws musical inspiration from the Adur River, while Mervyn Wallis has skilfully crafted an instrumental piece titled Sussex SUITE, combining local poetry and imagery into a mesmerising musical interpretation. Additionally, Mike Reinstein celebrates Nathaniel Gould, a somewhat contentious historical local merchant and politician, and Robb Johnson dedicates a song to the People's Tree and the power of the local people over pointless development. The concert also features a moving song celebrating Esperanza, a Big Issue seller who used to sell at the monthly Farmers Market, as well as a delightful musical poem and round by Reina James-Reinstein celebrating the six Ropewalks of Shoreham and the importance of rope. This features postcards of current-day Shoreham and contributions from the children at Swiss Garden Primary School mentored by Robb Johnson, amongst other amazing songs created exclusively for this show by our exceptional local musicians. Robb, Mervyn, Reina and Mike performed at a special assembly for Swiss Garden Primary School which concluded with the children joining for their unique song. The children are keen to repeat their triumph at the Ropetackle in September!

“Kitty, resident at Barchester’ Kingsland House care home in Shoreham and Harold, who has sadly since passed, shared their enduring love story spanning over 60 years and inspired songwriters Mike Reinstein and Reina James-Reinstein to craft a beautiful song that will be performed live.”