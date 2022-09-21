Boundary Festival

Spokeswoman Nikita Grewal said: "The one-day electronic dance music festival celebrates incredible music, delicious local food, a vintage fair and Brighton’s creative energy and generosity spirit. The festival has just announced their final headliner to their already exciting line-up - multi-instrumentalist, Folamour, along with the likes of Harriet Jaxxon, Skream, Ben Hemsley, Amplify and man of the moment Monrroe.

Spokeswoman Nikita Grewal said: “Coming home to Brighton on Saturday, September 24, local hero Friction has been added for a special hometown gig on the SuperCharged stage and a return to Boundary for Harriet Jaxxon after her show stealing set in 2021.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are also Boundary debuts for one of the UK’s best loved selectors, Skream, and joining him on The Arch stage is one of the hottest names in house music to emerge in 2022, Ben Hemsley, fresh off the back of selling out countless headline shows throughout the UK. “Finally, the DNB Direct stage adds not only Amplify and Tim Reaper but also man of the moment Monrroe as well as the D&B’s scene’s gatekeeper Dom Whiting.”

Nikita added: “Boundary Brighton has sold out all five years with 20,000 people attend every year. There are fewer than 4,000 tickets remaining for this year and the festival will sell out in advance.

“Hosting the best international superstar DJs, iconic electronic DJ's and performers and amazing local talent, along with the return of Garage favourites TQD. Boundary Brighton 2022 has confirmed over 50 artists offering the largest and most diverse line-up across even more genres within the dance music spectrum.

“Returning for the sixth year, Boundary Brighton is proud to host 20,000 guests at their

resident location in the beautiful Stanmer Park. Boundary promises to push your festival going experience right to the limit, with the launch of their fourth stage within the Boneyard

area.

“Taking the best of Brighton’s creative energy, lust for life and generosity of spirit, Boundary Brighton is a festival made up of four stages showcasing the best in music, delicious local food, a vintage fair and other unexpected treats. The festival works with and supports local brands and venues, offering over 350 jobs and highlighting the Brighton spirit.

Both local universities within Brighton are basing their entire fresher’s week festivities around Boundary Brighton 2022. The festival has offered around 5,000 tickets to each university to help support the running of each student union. Saving the best for last, Boundary has officially been labelled the festival to close the incredible festival season for 2022. After selling out for the past five-year, Boundary Brighton is expected to close the 2022 festival season with a huge bang and transcend your previous conceptions of an immersive festival experience.”

“SuperCharged are back after leading the way for nearly 25 years in underground bass driven bass culture SuperCharged once again host an incredible array of talent.

“Friction - Multi-award-winning Friction will be bringing his uplifting, cutting edge sound to the biggest stage his hometown has to offer. Friction co-owns the globally renowned labels Shogun Audio & Elevate Records and with 18 years under its belt, Brighton based Shogun is now a powerhouse in the world of bass music, responsible for nurturing and kick-starting the careers of many of the scene’s biggest producers today. Expect a whole load of new music as his new album ‘After Dark’ is set to be released in September 2022 and features the likes of Pola & Bryson, K Motionz, Kanine, A Little Sound and many more.

"Harriet Jaxxon - Returning to Boundary again after a standout set on our DNB stage last year we had to invite Harriet back and give her a bigger platform this time around. Feet rooted in the deepest foundations, eyes fixed firmly on the future, a selection that spans all eras in between; Harriet Jaxxon is one of the most exciting, unique and diverse drum & bass artists to emerge in the UK in recent years.”

Boundary Brighton takes place at Stanmer Park on Saturday, September 24.