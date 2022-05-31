Organisers said it will be back in all its glory with a focus on going back to its roots as an agricultural show after the Covid pandemic.

There will be more than 100 fun things to see and do with the three-day programme seeing the return of equine and livestock competing.

There will also be new appearances including displays from the Army and a garden design competition.

The South of England Show returns from Friday to Sunday, June 10-12, this year

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: "We were very fortunate that we were able to hold The South of England Show in 2021, albeit on a much smaller scale. With restrictions lifted we are delighted to be coming back with a bang and offering an action-packed programme.

"Visitors to the show will be able meet rural businesses and farmers, learn first-hand about countryside industries and see a huge variety of horses and livestock strutting their stuff in the main rings. A day at the show offers a unique opportunity to see and sample all the wonderful things our countryside and region have to offer."

The show lets people learn from landowners and local artisan producers.

Classic events like the cattle parades and international showjumping will be in the main ring, as will heavy horses, scurry driving and inter hunt relay competitions.

The outer rings will see a full programme of cattle, goat, sheep and pig judging as well as equine showing.

This year's show will have hedge laying and trug making too, as well as country sports with gundogs, hounds, and birds of prey.

The Food Hall and Village will feature culinary delights from local and independent producers while the Grape & Grain Walk will bring together Sussex vineyards and microbreweries.

Shoppers can buy clothing, pet accessories, rural crafts, plants and garden supplies and a children’s trail will offer a variety of educational activities.

Tickets are from www.seas.org.uk.

They cost £21.60 for adults, £19.80 for senior citizens/students. Under 16s go free (suggested donation £2 for ages 5-15).