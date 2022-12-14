Southdowns Concert Band join the Rowland Singers for Christmas concert

The Southdowns Concert Band join the Rowland Singers Christmas Celebrations on Saturday, December 17 at 2.30pm in Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ.

Val Elliott, from the band said: “The band has been in existence for over 30 years now and plays to a high standard.

"Most of our members are either professional or semi-professional musicians, music teachers or people who have played regularly throughout their lives.

"One of our members was the musical director on The Royal Yacht Britannia for several years. We rehearse weekly at a junior school in Walberton and come from all over the south coast, from Havant to Worthing and beyond. We love playing out and we usually do at least two concerts per term. Our programme is extremely eclectic – swing, jazz, musicals, classical, whatever our audiences ask for. Our conductor Tom Hodge has been with the band for many years as not only our maestro but also on the trumpet. As a professional composer, he has now decided to hang up his Southdowns baton to concentrate on his commissions so this concert at the Assembly Hall on December 17 will be his last as conductor. We await the appointment of a replacement after Christmas.

“This will be our first collaboration with The Rowland Singers and our first concert in Worthing for some time”.

There are about 60 singers in the Rowland Singers, which was founded in November 1969 by Paul and Jacky Emery. The following year they performed their first carol concert in the Assembly Hall, Worthing. The choir is now under the baton of Helen Emery and continues to go from strength to strength.

The choir prides itself on its varied repertoire. They sing carols at Christmas and everything from Mozart to Queen. The Singers have been on several tours, both in England and abroad.