Southern pro Musica is giving a Great Classics concert in Chichester

Professional chamber orchestra Southern pro Musica is giving a Great Classics concert in St Paul’s Church, Chichester on Saturday, May 13 for Chichester Music Society.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th May 2023, 09:33 BST
cellist Pavlos Carvalho by Alison Willowscellist Pavlos Carvalho by Alison Willows
cellist Pavlos Carvalho by Alison Willows

Conductor Jonathan Willcocks said: “Southern Pro Musica has a strong profile in Chichester due to its long-standing partnership with The Chichester Singers over many years and its annual daytime concerts for children in the Chichester Festival Theatre, but May 13 will be the first time that it has performed a purely orchestral concert in the city.”

The programme is: Mendelssohn – Hebrides Overture; Wagner – Siegried Idyll; Saint-Saëns – Cello concerto in A minor; and Beethoven – Symphony no. 7 in A.

“And we have the terrific cellist Pavlos Carvalho, again well-known to Sussex audiences, as our concerto soloist.

    “Pavlos has been a prize-winner in international music competitions in England, Italy (Carlo Soliva competition) Germany (Koblenz international chamber music competition) and Russia (Taneev competition). He has performed as a solo and chamber musician in venues such as the Purcell room, Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and the Teatro dal Verme, Milan and recorded for the BBC. Pavlos has regularly performed the complete Bach suites and Beethoven sonatas in the Brighton and Chichester festivals over the last years. He is currently recording the Bach suites for Willohayne records and Naxos, of which the first volume was released August 2022. He has performed concertos with orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and most recently performed Schumann's concerto with both Ensemble Reza and the Covent Garden Chamber Orchestra as well as Tchaikovsky's Rococo variations at the Dome in Brighton.”

    Tickets and more information on www.southernpromusica.org