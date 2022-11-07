Southwick Opera promises A Night At The Opera

Simon Gray

Director/MD Simon Gray has devised a show which consists of staged and costumed scenes from popular and lesser-known operas such as La Boheme by Puccini, Don Pasquale by Donizetti, The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart, Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni, and Carmen by Bizet. Also in the programme are arias and ensembles from Nabucco by Verdi, Norma by Belli ni, The Pearl Fishers by Bizet, Boris Godunov by Mussorgsky and Louise by Charpentier.

Soloists include tenor Nicholas Buxton who has performed with all the major British opera companies including The Royal Opera, English National Opera, Wexford Festival Opera and Glyndebourne. Other singers include Southwick Opera regulars, sopranos Veronica Brooks, Yvonne Fair, Marion Tinkler, Daria Robertson and Alice Hamilton; mezzo soprano Hilary Andrews; tenor Tim Crouch and baritone Luc Harvengt. Appearing for the first time with the company are baritones Richard Dawes and Richard Fisher.

“A Night at the Opera promises to be a night of wonderful music, powerful singing, stirring choruses and a lovely contrast of emotional and comic operatic scenes,” said a spokesman.

