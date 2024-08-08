Spend An Afternoon with Jimmy Tarbuck at The Hawth
Now, the 84-year-old entertainer is on tour and coming to The Hawth Crawley for An Afternoon with Jimmy Tarbuck on Sunday 22 September at 3pm.
Jimmy said: “It’s been a great year and I’ve loved getting on stage, back where I belong. The shows with Barry Manilow at the London Palladium were fantastic – what a performer he is. But now I am really looking forward to visiting the towns and cities where I learned my craft and built my fanbase.”
An Afternoon with Jimmy Tarbuck will see the acclaimed comedian and raconteur reflecting on a remarkable life in showbusiness, the seeds of which were sown in childhood where he was classmates – and good mates - with John Lennon.
Jimmy will present a hugely entertaining mix of anecdotes and jokes from a rich and varied life, including recollections of his many years presenting Sunday Night at the London Palladium which shot him to fame in 1963. There will also be stories from Jimmy’s childhood, growing up in Liverpool and of course his golfing life, which has proved to be a rich source of entertainment and celebrity both on and off the course.
The evening will be divided into two sets and will include an audience Q&A.
Jimmy’s incredible career has taken him around the world, mixing and befriending the biggest stars in entertainment: he’s played golf with Bing Crosby, sang with Tom Jones, partied with Parky, drank with Frank (Sinatra) and sipped champagne (never larger!) with Cilla. Fans will be treated to all these anecdotes and more by one of our true national treasures.
Tarby: 84 and still loving life. Come and see him.
Tickets priced £33 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).
