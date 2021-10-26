Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes the Terry Quinney Quartet

Terry Quinney

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Stan Getz was a master of creating and interpreting melody in a vast array of styles, from swing to bebop to bossa nova and beyond.

“Terry and the trio will present a cross-section of the work of Getz, drawing from the music he recorded with Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Chick Corea, Kenny Barron, Joao Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim.”

Terry Quinney was born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and was performing and touring with a number of local blues and funk/soul groups by age 18.

“Terry has been based in south-west England since 2009 and straight away became a fixture on the jazz scene in the south of the country.

“He has performed all over the UK in a vast array of musical settings, at venues such as the Pizza Express Jazz Club in Soho, Boisdale of Canary Wharf, The Stables in Milton Keynes, The Bull’s Head in Barnes, The National Theatre in London, and numerous other jazz clubs, festivals and theatres.

“As leader of the The Sound Of Blue Note, Terry has performed with UK jazz icons such as Nigel Price, Mark Nightingale, Alan Barnes, Dave O’Higgins, Gilad Atzmon, and Orphy Robinson.”

Terry’s band features Phil Doyle (keys), Andy Chapman (drums) and Joe Limburn (bass).

The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £10 on the door on the night if still available or you can get them in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com.

Booking fee applies.

Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.