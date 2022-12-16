St Agnes Fountain play Grayshott Folk Club at The Village Hall on Friday, December 16 and The Pavilion, Hailsham on Saturday, December 17.

St Agnes Fountain

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Since their first get together to record the eponymous St Agnes Fountain album in 2001, the quartet – David Hughes, Fairport Convention's Chris Leslie and multi-award winning duo Chris While and Julie Matthews – have brought musical invention and laughter to the star-dust atmosphere of the season.

“In 2020, David decided to leave the band to concentrate on solo pursuits and whilst his presence will be missed, Chris, Chris and Julie will be keeping the Christmas Aggie spirit alive and touring as a trio celebrating 21 years together with a tour of the new material and reworking those old Aggie classics.

“The Aggies’ latest album, Night Of A Million Stars was released in time for the December 2021 tour with 9 brand new songs from the band.

“Although the albums accompany the putting up of a thousand Christmas trees throughout Britain and around the globe as their reputation reaches further afield, it is, without question, their magical live performances that have endeared them to an ever-growing audience. Tickets were again being sold for this year's tour as the curtain fell last year.”

Chris While and Julie Matthews have been nominated ten times in the BBC Folk Awards in the Best Song, Best Duo and 'Best Live Act categories and winning Best Duo in 2009. In 2019 year they celebrated 25 years with a brand new album and an extensive tour of the UK to celebrate as well as numerous summer festival performances including the Pengwern Stage While and Matthews Take Over where they curated that stage August of that year to celebrate their anniversary. Chris and Julie are more powerful and popular than ever in their 28th year as a duo and remain at the very top of their game.

