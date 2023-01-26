Stargazing at Beachy Head, plus choral opportunities

Stargazers are in for a treat at the first stargazing event of 2023 near Eastbourne.

Stargazing at Beachy Head – credit Matt Kuchta

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “Organised by Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Heritage Eastbourne, the monthly event – on Saturday, January 28 between 5pm and 7pm – is held outside the Beachy Head Story on Beachy Head Road and entry is free.

“Visitors will be able to use the society's telescopes to catch a glimpse of the Andromeda Galaxy, the furthest thing that can be seen with the naked eye. Depending on the weather, Jupiter's moons may also be seen along with the rings around Saturn, and stargazers can watch for light from the sun highlighting the craters on the moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will also be new stars on the block. The Pleiades or The Seven Sisters are a mere 78 million years old. It is also hoped constellations of the winter sky will be observable too including the brightest star in the sky Sirius, called The Dog Star, Orion the Hunter, Taurus the Bull and the Plough. A further stargazing event is taking place on Saturday 25 February between 6pm-8pm. Each event is free. However they are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled in inclement weather.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Story exhibition and gift shop will be open throughout each event, with the Beachy Head Pub on hand for refreshments. For more information visit HeritageEastbourne.com.

Also coming up, The Eastbourne Choral Society celebrates the changing seasons as it welcomes the New Year and looks forward to its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “The Eastbourne Choral Society has enjoyed a very successful winter season of concerts and Christmas events at various venues in the town.

“Highlights included the performance of Britten’s St Nicolas and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, along with excerpts from Handel’s Messiah and Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. This concert was enthusiastically received at All Saints’ Church while the choir also continued its tradition of involvement in the local community, raising money for The Samaritans at The Beacon and singing at local venues including All Souls’ service of Christmas carols, various care homes and a Christmas Eve hotel event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Eastbourne Choral Society, for which a number of celebratory events are being planned. These include a fish-and-chip supper evening with a talk given by a choir member who is a doctor of music, a Saturday workshop to be held in May and various other social and singing events.

“The choir is extremely fortunate to work with two outstanding professional musicians: John Hancorn, musical director, and Nicholas Houghton, accompanist. The choir meets every Tuesday evening during term-time at All Saints’ Church hall, Grange Road, from 7.30-9.30pm and is always happy to welcome new members. With choral singing now acknowledged to be of significant benefit to physical, mental and emotional well-being, the choir prides itself on its friendliness and the mutual support of its members, on a personal basis as well as a musical one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Informal practice sessions for the different sections of the choir are extremely popular as they are always enjoyably social as well as vocally beneficial.