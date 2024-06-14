Steel the show in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An evening of steelpan.

On Saturday 13th July, Sussex Steel (Charity number 1160159) presents an evening of pan at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, featuring some of our school bands as well as our Brighton, Beginner, Community, and Pro bands.

Steelpan, which originated in Trinidad and Tobago, is that joyful sound of the Caribbean that defies you not to dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within our Community and Pro bands we have players who have competed in National and International pan competitions. We play at weddings, festivals and parties, and we would love to share our passion for pan with you.

Submitted article

Tickets are available from TicketSource via this link ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/worthing/the-charmandean-centre-worthing/steel-the-show/2024-07-13/19:00/t-yakagaj