Steel the show in Worthing
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday 13th July, Sussex Steel (Charity number 1160159) presents an evening of pan at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, featuring some of our school bands as well as our Brighton, Beginner, Community, and Pro bands.
Steelpan, which originated in Trinidad and Tobago, is that joyful sound of the Caribbean that defies you not to dance.
Within our Community and Pro bands we have players who have competed in National and International pan competitions. We play at weddings, festivals and parties, and we would love to share our passion for pan with you.
Tickets are available from TicketSource via this link ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/worthing/the-charmandean-centre-worthing/steel-the-show/2024-07-13/19:00/t-yakagaj
We look forward to seeing you there.