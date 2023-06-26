Steyning Jazz Club celebrates the sounds of George Shearing

Steyning Jazz Club is promising an “exceptional” quintet on Friday, July 7 celebrating the “unforgettable and distinctive” sounds of George Shearing and his famous Quintet.

Shades of Shearing

The band’s line-up for the evening will be: Nick Tomalin, piano; Nat Steele, vibraphone; Dave Warren, guitar; Dominic Howles, bass; and Matt Fishwick, drums.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “As well as highlighting the classic work of this inspirational British pianist, whose reputation greatly blossomed when he settled in the United States in the late 1940s, the band’s repertoire will include some of George Shearing's best known compositions and arrangements including Lullaby of Birdland and September in the Rain as well as some of his perhaps less familiar tunes.

“Nick Tomalin is a jazz pianist and composer who has been working as a professional musician and educator for some 30 years and over the past 20 years has become a mainstay of the London jazz scene, working regularly with both his own band and as sideman for some of the country’s leading jazz musicians including Jim Mullen; Mark Lockheart; Stan Sulzman and Alan Barnes, as well as many more of the finest players.

“Nick’s Shades of Shearing Quintet is dedicated to performing and interpreting the music of George Shearing and the band features the original instrumentation line-up of the Shearing quintet, which includes guitar and vibraphone.

“When still a student, Nick was fortunate to appear and participate in a master class with George Shearing, which was filmed for the Southbank Show. The episode, The Shearing Touch, inspired Nick to go on to form his own Shades of Shearing Quintet dedicated to performing these remarkable Shearing compositions and arrangements..”